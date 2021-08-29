KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Saturday Iraqi President Barham Salih and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi on the success of the Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference. In two separate cables, His Highness wished the conference’s noble goals would be materialized to help the region overcome challenges as well as to unite regional and international efforts to ensure the region’s security and stability and to promote multilateral political, economic and security partnerships and constructive dialogue.

His Highness the Amir acclaimed Iraq’s concerted efforts to prepare for the conference and the successful organization of it. He also wished Iraq everlasting security and stability as well as further progress and welfare. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Iraqi president and premier.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also hosted the Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Shohoumy. Furthermore, he received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha (Integrity) Enhancement Abdullah Yousef Al-Roumi.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness the Prime Minister at Seif Palace yesterday. He also received Acting Speaker Shohoumy, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Roumi, as well as Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences yesterday to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the victims of the explosion that ripped through a military warehouse in southern Kazakhstan. In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the dead and for a speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to the President of Bangladesh Mohammad Abdul Hamid over the victims of boat accident in Titas River. In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the dead and for a speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA