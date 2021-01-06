DOHA: A man arranges newspapers on a stand outside a shop in the Qatari capital Doha showing headlines about the summit of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula, on January 6, 2020. – AFP

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday conducted a telephone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. During the call, His Highness the Amir expressed his appreciation to the King for hospitality and the hosting of the 41st Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), lauding the good organization of the event.

His Highness the Amir congratulated again the Saudi King on inking the Al-Ula Declaration and the final communique of the summit that represents a historic achievement in enhancing solidarity, and the unity of the Arab and GCC ranks. It will push ahead the GCC path to achieve the desired goals of the Gulf States and their peoples.

His Highness the Amir wished King Salman everlasting good health to continue progress and prosperity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the King and the Crown Prince’s wise leadership. Meanwhile, King Salman thanked His Highness the Amir for his sincere and good sentiments, congratulating him on signing the Al-Ula statement and the final statement of the event.

The King commended His Highness the Amir’s efforts aimed to re-unify the GCC states and boost the Arab solidarity that were complementary of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s endeavors to maintain the GCC march, and enhance the Arab and Gulf solidarity. King Salman wished His Highness the Amir everlasting well-being, and Kuwait further success and prosperity, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir conducted a telephone call with Qatar’s Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in which he expressed his sincere congratulations on the singing of Al-Ula Declaration and the final communique of the summit. His Highness the Amir voiced his great delight at this historic achievement that will enhance the Arab and Gulf unity and re-unification. His Highness the Amir said that this accomplishment will also contribute to turning a new page in the pan-GCC relationships, and strengthening solidarity and integration of GCC states and their peoples. He wished everlasting good health to Qatar’s Father Amir.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa expressed his appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his sincere sentiments and congratulations. He lauded His Highness the Amir’s efforts that were complementary of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s constructive endeavors to heal the Gulf rift. He wished His Highness the Amir everlasting good health, and further progress and prosperity to Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir had earlier sent cables of congratulations to Saudi King Salman, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahayan and Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi. In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations to the leaders on the signing of Al-Ula Declaration and the final communique of the GCC summit. His Highness the Amir said the signing of the declaration and the final communique is an historic Arab and Gulf achievement that will enhance the Arab and Gulf unity particularly in light of the critical circumstances and developments in the region and the world.

It will turn a new page in the brotherly ties, cement solidarity and serve the GCC and Egyptian higher interests, His Highness the Amir said. His Highness the Amir recalled the constructive efforts made by the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad to preserve the GCC and push it forward as well as to boost the Arab relations.

He thanked Allah for the re-unification of the GCC states, wishing success and prosperity to all Arab and GCC states and peoples. His Highness the Amir wished everlasting health to all GCC and Arab leaders. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the GCC and Egyptian leaders. – KUNA