KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace yesterday, Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, who delivered a letter from King Salman bin Abdulaziz regarding ties between the two countries and their people.

The letter also dealt with means of further boosting relations in all fields, as well as issues of mutual interest, and regional and international developments. Furthermore, the letter included an invitation to His Highness the Amir to visit Saudi Arabia, an invitation His Highness the Amir accepted and said was happy to honor. Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Prince Turki, who delivered a letter from Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz dealing with ties between the two countries and their people, as well as means of further boosting relations in all fields, in addition to the latest regional developments. The letter also included an invitation to His Highness the Crown Prince to visit Saudi Arabia. Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah attended the meeting. — KUNA