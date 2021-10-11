KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Altaf Suleiman participated in the Boston Marathon yesterday, which is an achievement for Kuwait and the Gulf. Altaf has earlier participated in five marathons. Altaf first participated in the New York Marathon in Nov 2014, then in London in April 2016, Tokyo in Feb 2017, Berlin in 2018 and Chicago in Oct 2019. The Boston Marathon is an opportunity to make this achievement at the Kuwait and Gulf level, which is something she has sought for years.

Many marathons are held in several cities around the world, annual events in which professional and amateur athletes participate. Among these marathons, six are most famous and enjoy extensive coverage around the world – New York, Chicago, Boston, London, Berlin and Tokyo – referred to as majors.

Completing these six marathons is considered a great achievement for all participants. Athletes get a medal with six stars to indicate their participation and are inducted in the Hall of Fame. In addition to Suleiman, Malik Marafie also participated in the Boston Marathon, representing Kuwait.