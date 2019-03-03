Held under sponsorship of His Highness the Amir

KUWAIT: Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, deputy minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, and other officials pose with the winners at the conclusion of the Amir Horse Jumping Cup. —Photos by Amiri Diwan and Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sponsored the Amir Horse Jumping Cup, which concluded Saturday night by holding the 2019 Grand Prize of hurdles at the Equestrian Club. His Highness deputized Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, deputy minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, to attend the trophy-giving ceremony.

Yara Al-Hunaidi of Kuwait won the grand prize of His Highness the Amir Horse Jumping Cup, at the end of the three-day championship. Kuwait’s Nora Al-Qaood came second in the same competition while Kuwaiti Rakan Al-Hasawi came third. The Grand Prize was held for hurdles 145cm high. Kuwaiti Ali Al-Kharafi won the mini-grand prize for the 135cm-high hurdle competition. Fahad Al-Masoud won the 115cm hurdles event, Ali Al-Saqer won the 105cm hurdle competition and Misk Al-Rashood won the U-16 race.

Sheikha Hessa Fahad Al-Sabah, chairperson of the organizing committee and president of the Equestrian Club, attributed success of the cup to the patronage of His Highness the Amir. Director General of the Public Authority for Sport (PAS) Humoud Fulaiteh said the authority was paying a great attention to equestrian, and commended the competitions among the jockeys. – KUNA