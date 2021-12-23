By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Department yesterday issued a decision barring Kuwaiti citizens who had taken the second vaccine dose nine months ago from leaving the country unless they take the third booster dose. The decision is effective from January 2.

Kuwaiti citizens who had got the second dose nine months and more must get the third vaccine dose to be able to travel, the department said. The decision comes after the council of ministers said those who had taken the second dose nine months ago are no longer considered immune to the coronavirus and must take the third booster shot.

The Department also issued regulations for the entry of expats to Kuwait, saying that expats who had been vaccinated in Kuwait should produce the vaccination proof through Kuwait ID application or Immunity.

For those who had been vaccinated outside the country, they should produce a vaccination certificate showing identical name as in the passport, the types and dates of the vaccines, the name of the authority that gave the vaccination and the QR Code of the vaccination.

It said that expats who had received their vaccinations outside the country can upload their vaccination certificates through the health ministry website to verify the vaccination.

The new decisions come as the number of new coronavirus cases reported in the country has increased sharply with the health ministry announcing 143 new cases on Wednesday, the first time exceeding 100 cases in more than three months, according to official statistics.

The ministry of health meanwhile has decided to suspend all annual leave for the medical staff for the month of January. The decision is effective on January 2. But the medical association said that the ministry undersecretary Mustafa Redha has promised to reconsider the decision as soon as possible.

Kuwait has already reported 13 COVID-19 Omicron cases, all of them coming from several European countries. Authorities have urged the public to strictly observe health conditions especially wearing face masks and keeping distance. Malls have been instructed not to admit unvaccinated people or those who are not considered immune.