KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti couple died of COVID-19 while vacationing in Turkey, Al-Rai reported yesterday. The 52-year-old Kuwaiti man and his wife, 49, went to a hospital in Bursa last week after feeling unwell, and were diagnosed with COVID-19. Their conditions worsened, and they passed away on Thursday, the wife’s brother said, adding that they were laid to rest in Kuwait Saturday.

Work permits

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry is allowing people who obtained a work permit in 2019, but never applied for a residency, to do so as long as they have paid their fines, Al-Qabas reported, quoting sources.

Domestic helpers

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Manpower is coordinating with the interior and health ministries on a mechanism that allows returning domestic helpers stuck abroad, Al-Rai reported quoting the head of the domestic help recruitment department at the authority Nasser Al-Musawi.

High-tech cameras

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry plans to import new high-tech traffic cameras that can identify the license plate numbers of hundreds of vehicles within minutes, then store them and other information in a database that can be accessed when necessary, Al-Anbaa reported quoting sources.

Suspect arrested

KUWAIT: Police arrested a man who appeared in a video that circulated on social media threatening a woman with a sharp object, the Interior Ministry announced. The suspect was sent to concerned authorities for further legal action.