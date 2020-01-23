BEIGING: Kuwait yesterday called on its nationals in China to be cautions as Coronavirus is spreading in a number of China’s cities and districts. Kuwaiti citizens residing in Guangzhou and nearby cities should take all the needed precautions, Kuwait’s Consul General in Guangzhou said in a statement yesterday.

The precautionary procedures include wearing a medical mask, not attending crowded places, as well as following up on instructions by the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, it affirmed. Kuwait’s Consulate General in Guangzhou provided a hotline to receive urgent calls and inquiries for Kuwaiti citizens (02038078070).

China’s National Health Commission announced earlier today an increase in the cases of pneumonia resulting Coronavirus to 571 people in various parts of China till Wednesday. The Commission announced that 393 other cases were suspected of being infected by the virus, while pneumonia infection caused death of 17 people in Hubei province in central China, since outbreak of Coronavirus in Wuhan city in the beginning of January. Ages of the deceased range between 48 and 89 years old, it added. – KUNA