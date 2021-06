KUWAIT: Keeping domestic birds has always been a passion for many people in Kuwait and this love extended to macaw parrots. Some Kuwaitis began breeding the colorful parrots and enjoy watching them fly.

A group of Kuwaiti youth owning macaw parrots gather at the sea coast, yards and public parks to practice their hobby, training macaw parrots to fly. Macaw is a domestic bird which needs training to fly as well as knowing its owner to return to the same take-off point. – KUNA