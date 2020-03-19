KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti woman has been put under quarantine after breaching self-isolation at home as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior said yesterday. The move came after the woman had posted a video showing non-compliance with relevant guidelines by going to the Blood Bank for donation, the ministry said in a press statement.

Therefore, the ministry urged citizens and residents to follow all decisions and instructions issued by concerned authorities regarding the fight against the contagious disease, warning that violators would inevitably face legal action.

The Ministry of Interior had affirmed on Wednesday that it will not tolerate violations of health authorities’ ban of gatherings of people, like wedding receptions, with the objective of curbing spread of coronavirus. The Ministry’s public relations department, in a statement to the press, urged the public to abide by resolutions enforcing the ban in a drive to avoid penalties: either fine or imprionment.

It explained the resolutions of the health ministry banned wedding reception either in public or private properties, as well as social gatherings except for familiy members. Police forces will make sure the public abide by the ban and will not tolerate violations, it said. – KUNA