KUWAIT: The Kuwait Army land force, namely the Mechanized Liberation Brigade, with the participation of US Army artillery and air force units, wrapped up mock battles code-named “Liberation-21”. The Kuwaiti-US drills were carried out in the region of Al-Udairi and patronized and attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

In a statement, the minister lauded the skills manifested by the national forces. He also conveyed to the personnel who took part in the maneuvers greetings from Their Highnesses the Amir and the Crown Prince.

On the 60th anniversary of the National Day and the 30th anniversary of the Liberation Day, the minister recalled the great sacrifices by the army in repelling the enemy that occupied the country. Moreover, Sheikh Hamad praised the allied forces that backed the national forces in resisting and fighting the occupiers. – KUNA