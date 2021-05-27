GAZA: A Kuwait urgent humanitarian aid convoy carrying medical supplies arrived in the Gaza Strip, said Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) yesterday. In a statement to the press, KRCS Director of Disaster and Emergency Management, Yousef Al-Maraj affirmed that the society has provided about 85 tons of food, medical supplies and wheelchairs to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Maraj expressed the society’s readiness to provide more relief aid through the donation campaign organized by the KRCS under the slogan ‘With You, Palestine’. He thanked the Egyptian Red Crescent for its assistance in bringing the convoy into the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Red Crescent for its efforts to deliver this aid to hospitals. Meanwhile, head of the foreign aid committee Mahmoud Hammad, thanked Kuwait’s Amir, people and government for their continued generosity. – KUNA