ANKARA: Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and his parliamentary delegation met in Ankara yesterday with Speaker of the Grand Turkish National Assembly Mustafa Sentop. The talks addressed means of strengthening bilateral relations and strategic partnership, as well as reviewing aspects of joint work in all areas of cooperation, particularly in parliamentary field.

The two sides also held discussions on current developments at the regional and international levels and ways to unify positions by the two parliaments in at various continental and international parliamentary forums, especially in the conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, to be held in Geneva next April. In addition, they stressed on importance of unifying and coordinating positions among Islamic parliaments on pressing issues in Islamic world and international community.

The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti MP Osama Al-Shaheen, Abdullah Fahad Al-Enezi, Dr Hammoud Al-Khudair and Faraj Al-Arbeed, and members of Turkish-Kuwaiti Friendship Committee in the Turkish Parliament, MP Ayoub Osuye, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Al-Zawawi and the Consul General of Kuwait in Istanbul, Mohammad Al-Mohammad.

After the talks, the Turkish Parliament Speaker held a luncheon at the Parliament’s headquarters in honor of Kuwaiti Speaker Ghanem and his accompanying delegation. Ghanem and his entourage arrived in Ankara on Wednesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart. – KUNA