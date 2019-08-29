Kuwaiti traveler Andulmohsen Al-Baghli lifts Kuwait’s flag on the old Silk Road.

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti traveler Andulmohsen Al-Baghli was able to reach the high mountain of Khunjerab, Pakistan, near the Chinese boarders and lift the Kuwaiti flag.

On the altitude of 4,800 meters above sea level, where the highest ATM machine is located, the Kuwaiti traveler stated in a phone call to KUNA that he was registered as the first Arab biker to lift his country’s flag on the high mountains of Khunjerab, where there is no enough oxygen or paved roads.

Baghli expressed his pride in accomplishing such an achievement, affirming his will to continue his journey in many countries in the East and the West. – KUNA