PARIS: French Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that all Kuwaitis visiting France must submit a certificate that proves the person was vaccinated to enter daily facilities such as cinemas and restaurants. In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), an official at the French Foreign Ministry said that to participate in activities, a person is required to submit a certificate that shows that they had received one of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccines which are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. He pointed out that a person is required to download “TousAntiCovid” application and follow the country’s health guidelines.

For unvaccinated people, they are required to take a PCR test within 48 hours to enter those facilities, he added. Earlier yesterday, France started using this policy, although tens of thousands of people objected to this policy saying that it diminishes their freedoms. The French government allowed a week for business owners to initiate this new system using QR code that allows people to enter those places; children are excluded.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to France Sami Al-Suleiman had earlier urged all Kuwaiti citizens to comply with the new health restrictions in the European country. In a statement to the press, the Ambassador said that France is witnessing a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing adherence to health measurements in the country. The ambassador assured the embassy’s keenness on the safety of all its citizens in France and its willingness to answer their inquiries on emergency line numbers: 06706738340147235425. – KUNA