DUBAI: Through use of sand and light to the sound of music, Kuwait’s Sulaiman Al-Enezi portrayed images of great accomplishments and patriotism in the Gulf Arab region at his country’s pavilion one week into Expo 2020 Dubai. An interactive sand painting delivered by the artist to attending crowds depicted the developments leading up to the launch of Hope Probe, an ongoing United Arab Emirates-backed exploration mission of Mars; the first of its kind in the Arab region.

Commenting on the artwork, he said the space mission is a “source of pride for the UAE and other Gulf Arab states.” The Kuwaiti artist has been an avid sand painter since childhood but recently got into light painting, albeit with a twist, as his works come in an interactive, ever-changing format. – KUNA