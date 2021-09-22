AMMAN: Kuwait’s handball referees Dalal Al-Naseem and Maali Al-Enezi wish to achieve the international refereeing badges through the 18th Asian Women’s Championship, held in Jordan, with the participation of 11 teams, including Kuwait.

On the sidelines of the Asian Championship, Enezi said yesterday that the chance for her and her colleague Naseem to obtain the international badge is greater after this official participation. She pointed out that the current tournament includes only three women’s referees from Kuwait and Iran.

Meanwhile, Naseem affirmed that she participated in various competitions in the GCC and on the Arab level. Naseem and Enezi are the first women from the GCC to get the continental refereeing badges.

In the meantime, Kuwait women’s handball team secured its first victory in the tournament, beating Palestine 28-20. The win gives Kuwait its first two points in the competition, as the team prepares to play Singapore today The Jordanian capital, Amman, host the 18th Asian Women’s Handball Championship from 15-25 September, with the participation of 11 teams divided into two groups, from which the top five places will qualify for the World Cup in Spain next December. – KUNA