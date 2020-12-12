KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh consoles with the martyr’s family.

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior held a funeral service at Sabhan cemetery for Warrant Officer Raden Al-Khaledi, from the General Directorate of Traffic, who was martyred due to a tragic accident while on duty.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry Lt Gen Essam Al-Nahham and Assistant Undersecretary Maj Gen Jamal Al-Sayegh as well as other senior police officers attended the funeral.

Saleh prayed for Allah Almighty to bless the martyr’s soul in Paradise and expressed sincere condolences for his family, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media. – KUNA