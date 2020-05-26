Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Sameeh Hayat

KUWAIT: Three Kuwaiti aircraft departed from China’s Guangzhou International Airport Tuesday to ship out medical supplies to Kuwait as part of the air bridge between the two countries. In a statement received by KUNA, Kuwait’s Ambassador to China Sameeh Hayat affirmed that there are three other planes scheduled to provide the country with medical supplies to enhance its strategic stock during this weekend.

Hayat also pointed out that other shipments of medical and preventive supplies were launched last week from China towards the country by sea shipping from the most important Chinese international ports in the cities of Shanghai and Tianjin, and that they would arrive in Kuwait soon.

The ambassador expressed Kuwait’s appreciation for the continuous efforts in which the leaders of the Chinese government, especially in the foreign and trade ministries and the Central Customs Authority, are providing permanent support, facilitating all procedures, and overcoming difficulties and obstacles in front of the Kuwaiti embassy in Beijing to support efforts for containing and combating the coronavirus. – KUNA