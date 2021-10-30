CHICAGO/KUWAIT: The Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) has awarded Dr Yasser Abulhasan of Kuwait its fellowship, making him the first physician from the MENA region to acquire this fellowship. Dr Abulhasan, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Kuwait University, as well as anesthesia and critical care consultant, was honored alongside other 25 physicians during NCS 19th annual meeting, held in Chicago.

In a statement to the press, Dr Abulhasan said “this is the first time that Kuwait has a seat in this specialized international medical community, and it is a global achievement added to the health care sector in Kuwait, which is always striving to develop and reach the level of advanced countries in this field. “This achievement is added to the other Kuwait medical achievements, who seeks to achieve a number of goals worldwide, mostly providing quality care for patients by identifying and implementing the best medical practices for acute Neurological Disorders, he added.

Dr Abulhasan stressed the need to attract young doctors to this specialty, provide more incentives and develop successful strategies by raising awareness in the field of intensive care in Kuwait and looking at scientific solutions at the state level to encourage doctors to train and work in this field. NCS is working to facilitate professional cooperation by providing a forum of communication, cooperation and exchange of ideas between doctors and healthcare-related professionals in various specialties, Dr Abulhasan added.

Clinical research

Furthermore, the US-based society aims to foster clinical, experimental, and outcomes research focused on developing innovative and cost-effective medical and surgical interventions for acute neurological disorders, added the Kuwaiti physician. He also mentioned that NCS develops standards for advanced fellowship training, program accreditation, and physician certification in the subspecialty of neurological intensive care. In 2019, Dr Abulhasan was also granted “2019 Presidential Citation” award from NCS, making him also the first physician from the MENA region to acquire such a prestigious prize.

Established in 2002, NCS is a multidisciplinary, international organization with more than 2,800 members from 61 countries. Its main mission is to improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening neurological illnesses. NCS membership is comprised of physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and advance practice providers who treat a wide range of neurocritical conditions.

ENT Conference

In other medical-related news, the 43rd Conference of Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Surgery was held recently in Kuwait and reviewed the most prominent advanced surgical techniques in ENT surgeries. The virtual conference, which was held between October 29 and 30 under the aegis of Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, is an important platform to provide cooperation opportunities and build bridges of communication with ENT experts and specialists, the Ministry’s ENT Departments Council Head, Director of Zain Center and Conference Chairman Dr Mutlaq Al-Sihan said in a press statement yesterday.

The event attracted international consultants, in addition to Kuwaiti consultants and doctors, which made it an important gathering for exchanging knowledge and experience and a place to enable experts to keep pace with the latest studies and results in this rapidly developing field, he said.

The two-day conference handled modern surgical techniques in cochlear implants, micro-surgeries for the ear, the latest techniques used in cochlear implants and the installation of audio equipment, he added. The conferees shed light on the negative effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the sinuses and the resulting diseases and how to treat them surgically, as well as showing videos of various surgical operations and broadcasting live broadcasts of surgeries from Zain Center, the conference’s chairman noted. – KUNA