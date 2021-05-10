MADRID: Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Murad won the honorary award for one of his photographs at the 31st International Mountain, Nature and Adventure Photo and Video Contest ‘Memorial Maria Luisa’. In a statement to the press, Murad said yesterday that his photograph ‘Two Faces One Soul’ won the honorary award for Animal World category.

He added that 1,511 photographers participated from 89 countries, as they submitted 16,000 photographs and 121 videos in 15 different categories. “Wildlife and bird photography is about capturing animal or bird behavior with proper light in less than fraction of a second to give the image feelings that both photographer and viewer feel,” he said.

“The photographer cannot change the nature that Allah has created, nor can he control the lighting, atmosphere, and animal behavior as wildlife photography needs lots of patience,” Murad added. The annual Spanish Memorial Maria Luisa contest is one of the most prestigious competitions in Europe in particular and in the world in general, he said, as participation in international contests gives the photographer a vision of his photographing value. The awards ceremony for 2021 was held last Saturday, virtually, on the official website of the competition, due to restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 pandemic.