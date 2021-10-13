LONDON: Kuwaiti photographer Majed Al-Zaabi won the British History Museum’s award for Animal Portrait. In a press statement late Tuesday, Zaabi said that the winning picture was taken in Uganda of an almost 40-year-old mountain gorilla called Kibande, noting that the trip took four hours on foot up and down.

He pointed out that this type of gorilla faces the risk of extinction because of the infringement on its natural habitat and reducing the number of forests, noting meanwhile that several organizations are exerting huge efforts to protect the species. This year’s competition saw 19 categories including three new groups: oceans, wetlands and natural artistry. The two winners, who were revealed via an online ceremony, were selected out of more than 50,000 entries from 95 countries. – KUNA