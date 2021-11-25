NEW YORK: Kuwaiti photographer Fahad Al-Enezi, won second place at the 50th annual National Wildlife Federation Photo Contest held in the United States. In a statement to KUNA, Al-Enezi said the photo was taken in the frozen shores of Hokkaido Island in far northern Japan, as competition for food during winter can breed conflict. He witnessed this one when he visited a spot where white-tailed sea eagles were feeding on fish, when a brazen red fox moved in to grab a bite, the eagle gave the fox what looks like a good slap with its wings, Al-Enezi said.

Number of photos this year reached more than 40,000. It was organized by one of the largest American non-profit organizations, founded on February 3, 1936, and aims to protect the environment and wildlife and raise awareness of the importance of preserving them around the world, he added. Al-Enezi, during his artistic and scientific career in the field of documenting wildlife and birds, won about 230 international and local awards. – KUNA