KUWAIT: Nasser Al-Omari of Kuwait won in the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards’ national awards category for his captivating depiction of a flock of flamingos in northern Kuwait. The image, titled ‘The Queen’, taken in the Jadailiyat area northeast of Kuwait, was one of 54 national and regional winners selected by a jury out of more than 330,000 photos from around the world, Omari told KUNA.

The shot is distinguished by one of the birds standing still in the middle of a surrounding mobile flock, giving the image a greater aesthetic due to the timing of its capture, he said. The photographer said he was delighted at this achievement, which he dedicated to the Kuwaiti leadership and people. – KUNA