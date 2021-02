KUWAIT: The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by $2.66 to $61.39 per barrel Friday as opposed to $64.05 the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) yesterday. Globally, the price of the Brent crude went down by $1.02 to $62.91 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by $1.28 to $59.24 pb. – KUNA