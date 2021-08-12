CAIRO: A Kuwaiti official yesterday affirmed that Arab states dedicate significant concern for the young citizens. Walid Al-Ansari, director of voluntary work at the Public Authority for Youth and representative of the Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, made the assertion during a gathering celebrating International Youth Day.

“Arab youth have proven day after day that they are the hard number in the international youth equation,” he said, noting that young Arabs have made some noticeable and successful projects at various levels. He conveyed to the conferees greetings from minister Mutairi. – KUNA