Abdullah Al-Henayyan

The film’s poster.

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti movie ALGA’AILA, for the young Kuwaiti director Abdullah Al-Henayyan was recently nominated to take part in the European Short Film Festival. In this regard, LOYAC’s chairperson Fare’a Al-Saqqaf expressed her joy with the achievement, deeming it an addition to the history of the Kuwaiti film industry. “We congratulate the film makers and promise to continue supporting Kuwaiti and Arab youth in every field, namely arts,” she said.

Director Henayyan expressed his happiness for qualifying for the European Short Film Festival competition due to be held in May 2021 in Amsterdam. “I cannot describe my feelings towards this gigantic step in a career I chose despite studying mechanical engineering, because direction is my passion,” Henayyan stressed.

Further, Henayyan added that his relation with cinema started though LAPA workshops after which he started writing scripts and directing them. “We produced four films through the workshop and then my film won the award of the FAD festival organized by LAPA last December,” he noted.

Commenting on the movie camp organized by LAPA in collaboration with LOAYC Lebanon, media figure Nadia Ahmed said: “This is the fourth version of the film industry camp; two were held in Kuwait and two in Lebanon through which we focus on nurturing new talented movie makers. Participants’ numbers and levels have been improving and increasing in writing, directing, editing and photography. We aspire to train all young talents and produce short films.”

Ahmed added that both Kuwaiti and Lebanese youth are eager to study cinema. She added that ALGA’AILA film attracted attention and won the first award in the last camp. “Henayyan is an ambitious young Kuwaiti director and his film talks about an old Kuwaiti myth about ‘Hemarat Algailah,'” she said. “The fact that the film was nominated for an international festival reflects the success of LAPA movies camps.” “I studied cinema in South California University and applied the same training methodology for five months in LAPA to provide trainees with professional levels equal to Masters degrees as if they have already travelled and studied there,” Ahmed explained