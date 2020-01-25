Mountaineer Yousef Al-Rifai raises Kuwait’s flag after reaching the summit of the volcano of Ojos Del Salado in Chile.

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti mountaineer Yousef Al-Rifai recorded a new achievement for Kuwait by reaching the highest volcanic summit in the world in Chile, which is 6,893 meters above sea level. In a statement to the press yesterday, Rifai said the summit of the volcano of Ojos Del Salado in Chile is the highest volcanic summit in the world, noting that he is the first Kuwaiti to climb the sixth summit of the seven volcanic peaks in the world.

The trip started from the Chilean capital Santiago to take a flight that took an hour and a half to reach the city of Copiapo, north of Chile, which is famous for gold and iron mines, starting point for the world’s driest Atacama Desert, where this volcano is located, he added.

He pointed out that after arriving in Copiapo; he drove to reach the heart of the desert to adapt to the harsh heights before the actual climbing of the volcano, noting that he climbed other peaks lower than this volcano as a kind of training.

Rifai stated that he felt proud after raising the Flag of Kuwait at the highest volcanic summit in the world, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the sponsors of this trip, Kuwait Finance House, Ooredoo and Spark Sports Club. – KUNA