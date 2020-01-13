KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah meets with Omani charge d’affairs Hilal Al-Shanfari. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: Top Kuwaiti officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah offered condolences over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said at the Omani Embassy in Kuwait yesterday. Omani charge d’affairs Hilal Al-Shanfari received the Foreign Minister, who expressed his deepest sorrow and condolences over the death of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, and prayed to Allah Almighty that his soul may rest in peace.

Late Sultan Qaboos gains great respect by the Kuwaiti people, thanks to his heroic support to Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion back in 1990, he said. “The Gulf region lost one of its wise and moderate leaders,” the Foreign Minister affirmed.

The Foreign Minister wished further success for the successor of late Sultan Qaboos, Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq bin Said, praying to Allah that the new Sultan would meet the aspirations of the Omani people, and that Oman would cherish further progress and prosperity. Foreign ambassadors and other dignitaries paid respects at the Omani Embassy as well. – KUNA