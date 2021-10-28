KUWAIT: Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah visited yesterday the South Korean Embassy in Kuwait to convey His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s condolences on the demise of former Korean President Roh Tae-woo.

Sheikh Mohammad also conveyed condolences of His Highness the Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as the people and government of Kuwait. – KUNA