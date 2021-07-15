KUWAIT: Medical supplies and equipment donated by the State of Kuwait were flown to Tunisia to help the fellow Arab country counter the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced yesterday. Head of medical services at KRCS Manhal Al-Enezi said that the medical cargo included ventilators and other necessary equipment.

The official affirmed that the Kuwaiti leadership and people would stand with the people of Tunisia in their fight against the dreaded coronavirus, noting that efforts to deliver medical supplies will be coordinated with the Tunisian Red Crescent. Enezi thanked the Defense and Foreign Ministries for facilitating delivery of relief package, saying that the KRCS was operating in line with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s directives. – KUNA