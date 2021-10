KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Constitutional Court announced yesterday that the court’s chair Muhammad bin Naji was invited to participate as an international observer in the Uzbek presidential elections on October 24, 2021. According to the Al-Dustour news network, the court said in a press release that invitation came from the Uzbek embassy in Kuwait. Bin Naji will be in Uzbekistan on October 22-26, 2021. – KUNA