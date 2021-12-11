DUBAI: Kuwaiti engineer Adel Al-Wasis yesterday showed his four patents while participating in a special corner in Kuwait’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. In a statement to the press, Wasis said that the four inventions are safety belt, linear fan, cold steam irrigation and air hammer. He explained that the safety belt invention is a belt that easily can be worn when fires occur in high-rise buildings and towers, which contributes to saving people by breaking pressurized windows and used to climb down the building in a safe manner.

The linear fan works by producing electricity from the wind force and moves in the air direction to pass through a narrow space where the air speed and the density increase, he explained. The cold steam irrigation invention purifies salty and non-potable water into pure, desalinated water, while the air hammer is a device intended to break solid glasses during gas leak, fire, asphyxia or lack of oxygen, he noted.

Based on the keenness of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Gulf Council (GCC) to support talents, they chose the best six Gulf inventors and highlighted their patents on a display screen in its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, including Wasis by presenting his air hammer invention. Wasis has won many golden medals for his inventions. – KUNA