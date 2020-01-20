KUWAIT: Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Molecular Imaging Center (JAC), one of the centers of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), announced receiving the European Association of Nuclear Medicine Research Ltd (EARL) certificate in molecular imaging, after meeting the European positron imaging quality standards.

Director of JAC Dr Fahad Marafi said that the EARL certificate showed the level and efficiency of medical imaging. JAC was the only center in Kuwait specialized in producing unique radioactive materials, according to internationally accredited terms, for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), certified and approved by the Ministry of Health (MoH), Marafi said.

Meanwhile, Head of JAC’s Nuclear Medicine Department Dr Mahmoud Alfeeli, confirmed that they are keen on bringing their health services to international levels. This comes in line with MoH’s plan to provide the best medical services to patients, conforming to worldwide standards, Alfeeli added.

In turn, Head of the Nuclear Medicine Physics Unit at JAC Hanan Al-Dosari said that they conducted the necessary tests to obtain this certificate for a full year. JAC finally began producing the latest radioactive positron material to film the division of cancerous tumors, to be the first medical center in the Middle East to produce this substance, while being GMP certified. – KUNA