GAZA: Kuwaiti aid convoy arrived yesterday in the Gaza Strip, carrying food and medical supplies for those affected by the recent Zionist attack. The president of Weaam charitable organization Mohammad Sami said that the convoy, which arrived through Beit Hanon, carried three shipments loaded with foodstuffs, in addition to four others carrying medicines and medical equipment, and two were carrying blankets and mattresses.

He praised Kuwait’s role in supporting the Palestinian cause and called the world to reconstruct what Zionist forces destroyed and continue supporting the affected people. – KUNA