Kuwaiti Health Min praises quality of health services

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Health Sheikh Bassel Al-Sabah said yesterday that the Federation of Private Hospitals in Kuwait and the joint effort between the public and private sectors to achieve healthy development in the country are achieving positive results on the quality of health services. This came in a speech on the occasion of sponsoring the 21st annual forum for the development of Arab health care for the Federation of Arab Hospitals, hosted by the country for two days. Sheikh Bassel said that the importance of this forum lies in studying the health conditions in Arab countries and come up with recommendations that contribute to the development and upgrading of health services.

He pointed out that the forum will discuss the productive issues in the health sector, good governance, enhancing accountability and productivity of the administration and other important topics, pointing to the awareness of hospitals in the private sector in Kuwait with the support of the Ministry of Health to achieve health renaissance and internal coordination between them to activate their role in implementing the ambitious vision of the state for the health sector. He pointed out that the Federation of Private Hospitals Companies in Kuwait has been announced as a positive step towards coordination and seeking to organize joint efforts among private hospitals in a way that enhances the quality of health services provided to the public. – KUNA