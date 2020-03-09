KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem speaks to reports at parliament yesterday. – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health issued three circulars that clarify the procedures required of arrivals upon their arrival in Kuwait, whether they are citizens or residents, a Kuwaiti government official announced yesterday. Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet’s meeting yesterday, Government Spokesman Tareq Al-Marzim said that the first circular singled out those coming from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran and Iraq, noting that all those coming from those countries apply to them the institutional quarantine, which is a strict obligatory for a period of 14 days.

The second circular concerns those coming from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Azerbaijan, and it applies to them a home quarantine, which means “commitment to never leave the house for a period of 14 days and contact the hotline in the event of any development of symptoms on the following phone number 24970967.

The third circular is for those arriving from Germany, France, Spain, America, the Netherlands, Norway, the UK, Belgium, Sweden, and Switzerland, and health monitoring applies to them, including medical instructions and advice. He stressed that these three circulars are subject to change according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health, according to the conditions in these countries, explaining that the Ministry of Health will amend and evaluate according to the conditions of these countries continuously.

The Cabinet also decided yesterday to entrust Kuwaiti Municipality and the Ministry of Health to coordinate funerals at cemeteries in line with preventive measures and avoid the causes of coronavirus spread. Regarding the cabinet decision, Monday, to close all cinemas, theaters and wedding receptions, the spokesman stated that this decision came as a precautionary and preventive measure for all citizens and residents in Kuwait.

He stressed that Kuwait deals with the issue of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a transparent manner by publishing all the correct information and all the facts as it is, pointing to the World Health Organization’s praise of this transparency and the health measures taken by Kuwait.

Gov’t measures

In the meantime, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday that assemblymen and His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as ministers concerned will meet on the coronavirus situation today. Speaking to reporters at parliament, the speaker said during the meeting, the ministers will brief the assembly on government measures to stave off a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

He emphasized that relevant World Health Organization (WHO) instructions should be observed, echoing utter backing to the Ministry of Health and other state agencies entrusted with controlling the deadly virus-related situation. “[Today] will be a good opportunity to get replies on parliament queries (about response to coronavirus),” the speaker added. Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health reported one more novel coronavirus case, taking the Gulf country’s total number of confirmed infections up to 65.

Thanks and appreciation

In other news, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised the national guards staff’s efforts in combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and Health Ministry. In a press statement on Sunday, the National Guard said that Sheikh Meshaal had a conference call with KNG leaders to follow up the efforts made to combat the virus, as he conveyed to them the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Head of the Kuwait National Guard.

According to the statement, Sheikh Meshaal extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his noble order to honor the teams assigned to fight the virus. Sheikh Meshaal also thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, and the members of the National Assembly for their cooperation with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and the ministers.

He stressed that the circumstances require solidarity and cooperation under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The statement pointed out that the Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, the Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Social Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel joined in the video call, providing a general summary of the most important developments on the emerging coronavirus. – KUNA