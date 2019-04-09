KUWAIT: Health officials of Kuwait and other member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) got together yesterday to kick off the First Conference of the Gulf Health Council. Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah, in his statement during the conference, has said that full medical coverage, which the event theme, constitutes one of the objectives of the global sustainable development 2030 and tackles motherhood welfare, health of the newly born, children, communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Topics to be tackled during the convention, he continues, will be re-examined at the UN General Assembly on full health coverage, due in New York on sidelines of the assembly’s 74th session in September. Speaking on the meeting sidelines, Salman Al-Dekheel, the director general of the GCC health council, said the conferees would address challenges facing sustainable health care, role of the private sector, updating technological means and full health care.

KUWAIT: Kuwait Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah speaks during the conference

Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, affirmed that the conference main topic is full health services. Among the eminent participants in the conference is Abdulatif Al-Zayani, the GCC Secretary General, Saudi Minister of Health Toufic Al-Rabiaa, along with undersecretaries and other senior officials and stakeholders. – KUNA