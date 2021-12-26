KUWAIT: Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed a grant agreement valued at KD 605,000 ($2 million) in Kuwait yesterday. Aiming to back highly vulnerable internally displaced persons and host communities project in Yemen, the grant is part of Kuwait’s commitment announced during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly to provide $20 million to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Yemen, the fund said in a statement. The grant targets improving living conditions of internally displaced families and of their host communities and improve access to basic services for them in several cities in Yemen including Sanaa, Aden, Al-Hudaydah and Marib, for approximately 200,000 people dispersed over numerous camp-like settings, it said. It is also meant to provide basic building materials for temporary shelters, rehabilitate and improve sites’ infrastructure, which will include rehabilitation and improvement initiatives of water sources, establishment of water channels and sewage system, waste management and road repairs, and supply and installation of solar-powered street lighting in about 25 sites, it added. This is the fifth donation offered by the Kuwaiti fund to the UNHCR, the fund added. — KUNA