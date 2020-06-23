KUWAIT: Participants in a virtual seminar co-organized by the UN and the Intisar Foundation about psychological therapy to help Arab women overcome impacts of conflicts. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Intisar Foundation has been using a “unique and innovative” approach to support women suffering from wars by ultimately improving their living conditions, a UN official said Monday. Tareq El-Sheikh, Secretary General’s Representative and Resident Coordinator in Kuwait, said Intisar Foundation has been active in this domain for 20 years and contributed to alleviating shock of a million Arab women by using psychological therapy.

Sheikh was speaking in a virtual seminar, co-organized by the UN and Intisar Foundation, about psychological therapy to help Arab women overcome impacts of conflicts. The UN, he said, believes that women peacekeepers improved performance of peacekeeping missions, promote human rights, protect civilians and encourage women to be influencers in peacekeeping missions. President of Intisar Foundation, Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, said the foundation made large strides in rehabilitating a large number of women who were victims of wars.

She said two groups had recently graduated from a training program in Lebanon, part of a plan to rehabilitate a million Arab women suffering from agonizing wars. Hundreds of graduates, she added, were training other women now. “They have become peace-makers in Arab societies,” she said. Dr Samer Haddadin, head of the UNHCR office in Kuwait, said the State of Kuwait was not only a strategic partner for the UN refugee agency but a “role model.” He said since 2013, Kuwait contributed $430 million to help millions of refugees and internally displaced persons in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran. — KUNA