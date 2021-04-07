KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah met yesterday the visiting Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr Ahmed Bin Mubarak. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries, and the latest developments in Yemen and the region.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Al-Nasser reiterated Kuwait’s keenness to stand with the unity and stability of Yemen and restore security to its territory, and support all efforts to reach a peaceful solution in accordance with the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, and the outcome of Yemen’s national dialogue conference and the relevant Security Council resolutions.

He also stressed Kuwait’s support for Saudi Arabia’s new initiative to end the crisis in Yemen, and the UN-controlled ceasefire to reach the desired political solution, adding that Kuwait also condemned the continued Houthi attacks on Yemen and Saudi Arabia and the targeting of the civilian areas. In the meantime, Bin Mubarak explained the latest developments in Yemen, expressing great appreciation to Kuwait’s role and efforts to support Yemen and alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people. – KUNA