RIYADH: A letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was delivered by Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud. The letter covers the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the two countries and their peoples, and means of supporting and promoting them in all domains and at all levels. This came during the official visit paid by Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad to the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The two ministers also held talks in which they discussed the deep-rooted brotherly relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. They dealt with close cooperation in all domains and the developments in the region. In addition, they discussed regional and international developments.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Ambassador Nasser Al-Mezain, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Jaber Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs Ahmad Al-Shuraim and some senior officials at the ministry were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf. During the meeting, the two discussed the outcome of GCC 41st summit in Al-Ulla and the latest development in the region and international arena. – KUNA