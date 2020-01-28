Children wave Kuwaiti flags during a ceremony organized by the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate yesterday.

KUWAIT: A festive atmosphere pervaded Kuwait’s six governorates yesterday as a nationwide flag-hoisting ceremony was held to usher in national celebrations and mark the 14th anniversary of the ascension of His Highness the Amir. Leading the festivities in their respective administrative divisions as Kuwait celebrates its 59th Independence Day and 29th Liberation Day, the country’s six governors conveyed their heartiest congratulations to the Kuwaiti leadership and people over the joyous occasion. “The security and stability of Kuwait is plenty to be grateful for,” said Capital Governor Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, wishing the nation continued prosperity and development.

Extending his well wishes to the Kuwaiti people, Hawally Governor retired Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah recalled Kuwait’s eventful history, saying such events are an opportunity for Kuwaitis to demonstrate their “patriotic fervor.” The Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Mahmoud Bushehri congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership and people on the joyous occasion, saying he is immensely proud of his fellow compatriots’ achievements across various fields.

Speaking on the national celebrations, Al-Jahra Governor Nasser Al-Hajraf emphasized that His Highness the Amir’s wisdom and shrewdness have garnered him the adulation of the international community. “Our hearts are filled with joy as we celebrate these joyous events,” said Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Al-Sabah, who added that the sacrifices the Kuwaiti people made in the name of their country would forever stand the test of time. Al-Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Meshaal Al-Sabah said the national flag represents an “emblem” of unity that represents the sheer patriotism Kuwaitis exude. – KUNA