ISTANBUL: The Kuwaiti firefighting team, with all its equipment, continues to participate in controlling the current situation in the areas affected by forest fires in Turkey. Lt Col Abdullah Al-Saleem, the general coordinator of the team, said in a statement to the press that the Kuwaiti firefighters are in the state of Mugla and are currently coordinating with the Turkish Crisis and Emergency Department to distribute tasks to help put out the fires. He added that the Kuwaiti team is helping the Turkish side to put out the fires that have been burning for days and to secure the residents of the areas there.

The Kuwaiti efforts were greatly welcomed by the Turkish government and people, praising the efficiency of the Kuwaiti team’s performance and Kuwait’s standing by Turkey under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his lofty directives, he said. Some 45 Kuwaiti firefighters arrived in Turkey to join efforts to put out massive wildfires raging in coastal towns. At least eight people have been killed since fires started in southern and southwestern Turkey on July 28. – KUNA