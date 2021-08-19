ISTANBUL: A delegation of Kuwaiti firefighters left Turkey yesterday after assisting in fending off raging wildfires. Kuwaiti ambassador to Turkey Ghassan Al-Zuwawi expressed his gratitude to the Kuwaiti firefighting team for their “tremendous efforts”. He added that he received many calls from the Turkish side expressing their happiness on His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s instructions by donating six engines and equipment to Turkey, which reflects the strong relations between both the countries.

The commander of the Kuwait fire team colonel Ahmad Al-Rasheedi had announced on Wednesday that Kuwaiti firefighters successfully concluded their mission in Turkey, hoping that these incidents would not happen again. The Kuwaiti delegation handed Turkish officials instructions for using engines and equipment that are capable of operating a fire station.

They included fire pumps and large-capacity water transport equipment. Turkish officials thanked Kuwait for helping put out the fires and for the donation, assuring the strong relations between both the countries. Kuwait sent a team of firefighters to Turkey to help fight forest fires that killed at least eight people and injured scores others. – KUNA