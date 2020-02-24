Kuwaiti farmers back measures to ban imports

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: Chairman of Kuwait Farmers Union Abdullah Al-Dammak said the union’s board of directors fully approves the measures taken by the government to ban imports of fruits and vegetables from Iran after detection coronavirus infections there.

He added that the ban also includes a number of other Asian countries and others around the world were the disease has been detected. Dammak stressed that Kuwaiti farmers are ready to make up for any agricultural products’ supply shortages and dedicate their farms to serve the country, noting that Kuwaiti farmers always work hard to provide local quality products.