Kuwait’s embassy in Rome celebrates the national days.

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s embassies have continued celebrating the 58th National Day and 28th Anniversary of Liberation Day, as well as the 13th anniversary of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s accession to the senior post. The State of Kuwait’s Ambassador to Germany, Nejuib Abdulrahman Al-Badr, held a broad reception; attended by Bundestag chairman Thomas Oppermann, senior officials, VIPs, Arab and foreign diplomats, renowned social and cultural personalities.

Ambassador Badr addressed the guests, expressing congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, the leadership and people of Kuwait on the accomplishments that have been made since the 1961 independence of the Gulf state. Germany, during the 1990-1991 aggression on Kuwait, presented the Gukf country with significant financial and logistical support, although the European nation was preoccupied with re-unification, he has recalled.

In Rome, the charge d’affaires, Counselor Samir Al-Zamanan, received well-wishers on the national occasions at the Grand Hotel in the Italian capital. Among the incoming VIPs were representatives of the Italian president, the prime minister, ministries, ranking military officers, the FAO and other international agencies. In Budapest, the ambassador, Dr Hamad Bou-Rehama, held a reception at the Marriot Hotel, marking the two national occasions as well as the 13th anniversary of His Highness the Crown Prince accession to the leading post. More than 700 personalities, including officials and diplomats, attended the activity. At a corner of the reception venue, Kuwaiti artifacts and relics were displayed.

In the Czech Republic, the envoy Rashed Al-Hajeri organized a similar activity. He addressed the attendees, noting that the State of Kuwait has been playing a key role, through its UN Security Council membership, for establishing global security and peace. Meanwhile, the embassies in Austria and Mauritania, followed suit. Sadeq Maarefi, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Austria and the Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, affirmed on the national occasions, the people’s allegiance to the sagacious leadership. Khaled Al-Shibani, the envoy in Mauritania, held a gathering to mark the occasions, boasting of the solid and brotherly relations between his country and Mauritania.

Also, the Kuwaiti embassies in Slovakia and Senegal celebrated the country’s national holidays. Ambassador to Slovakia Issa Al-Shimali addressed heartfelt tributes to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the kind people of Kuwait, on the happy occasions. The envoy added that he was greatly elated with reliving these occasions that depict the close bonds between the sagacious Al-Sabah leadership and people of Kuwait. Accomplishments that have been made for developing the homeland are largely attributed to the shrewdness and vision of His Highness the Amir, he affirms.

In Dakar, Senegal, the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission held a broad reception at the hall of the Great Theatre in the city. The reception was attended by senior officials, diplomats and media personnel. Ambassador Saleh Al-Sagabi expressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, the well-guided government and the people of Kuwait on the national days.Kuwaiti missions worldwide have been celebrating the national days. Marks of the celebrations are also visible in Kuwait, with national flags decorating public places and children wearing dresses depicting it. Many people have also adorned their cars and vehicles with the flag.

In The Hague, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Netherlands Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti people and government. “Under His Highness the Amir’s instructions and guidance, our country will prosper more and more and have a good standing in the international community,” Otaibi said.

He also expressed his happiness toward the guest turnout at the reception representing the Dutch government, international institutions such as the International Court of Justice and Organization for Prevention of Chemical Weapons, in addition to foreign diplomats, journalists, artists, and business representatives. “We are also celebrating the establishment of the 55 years of relations between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the state of Kuwait,” said the Kuwaiti diplomat. “Our relations are excellent. But our ambition is to push ahead for many more achievements and more progress in cultural and economic domain, as well as to boost people-to people contacts,” Otaibi added.

In Jakarta, the Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdulwahab Al-Saqer greeted his guests that included, notably, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arcandra Tahar, in addition to state officials, Arab diplomats and nationals, and Kuwaiti nationals in the country. Saqer expressed his joy toward marking the occasion, extending, in his name and on behalf of the embassy’s staff, utmost congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and the Kuwaiti people on the advent of national celebrations.

He also wished perpetual development and stability for both countries under their wise leaderships, lauding their “distinctive” bilateral relationship in all fields. Meanwhile, Tahar extended his congratulations to the Kuwaiti leadership, government, and people on the national celebrations, wishing further progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti-Indonesian relationship and people.

In Phnom Penh, Head of Mission at the Kuwaiti Embassy Zaher Al-Khurainej lauded, while addressing guests of the embassy’s reception, the Kuwaiti-Cambodian relationship and Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts in Cambodia through its philanthropic societies, Awqaf ministry, and Zakat House. He also extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, Al-Sabah ruling family, and the Kuwaiti people on the national celebrations.

In Rabat, Kuwaiti Ambassador Abdullatif Al-Yahya expressed his utmost congratulations to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, and the Kuwaiti people on the advent of the national festivities. The large Moroccan and Arab guest turnout at the embassy proves the distinguished place that Kuwait and its wise leadership enjoy on Arab, regional, and international levels, in addition to its multiple honorable stands in favor of members of the international community, including Morocco, said Al-Yahya. The Kuwaiti-Moroccan relationship continues to prosper, the Kuwaiti diplomat affirmed, wishing the two countries and people further progress and prosperity under their wise leaderships.

In the meantime, the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Greece Saud Faisal Al-Dowaish hosted a reception that gathered senior Greek officials foremost among who were Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Katrougalos and Minister of Defense Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, as well as representative of the parliament speaker, head of the parliament’s international relations committee, secretary general of the Foreign Ministry, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces and commander of the Naval Force. The dignitaries in attendance also included dozens of MPs, representatives of the political parties, religious leaders, business leaders, media celebrities, and heads of the foreign diplomatic missions based in Greece.

On behalf of the Embassy staff, Ambassador Al-Dowaish congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on his occasion. Speaking at the function, he recalled Kuwait’s valiant struggle to gain independence and liberation, and paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the dignity and prosperity of “our dear homeland.”

Ambassador Dowaish prayed to God that Kuwait will continue to enjoy security and peace under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir – the humanitarian leader, and His Highness the Crown Prince. “The Kuwaiti people are proud of the great achievements made in strengthening the role of the constitutional institutions and deepening the democratic principles, which thanks to the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, turned Kuwait into a haven of stability and security amid the turbulent conditions in the neighborhood,” he stressed.

Ambassador Dowaish renewed gratitude to the people and government of friendly Greece for their honorable stance in support of Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in 1990 and contributing to the international coalition to liberate Kuwait. He expressed Kuwait’s determination to augment the relations with Greece in all domains through the joint ministerial committee on economic and technical cooperation which is scheduled to meet on March 13-15. Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf will lead the Kuwaiti side in the meeting, which is expected to lead to several agreements and memoranda of understanding on cooperation, he added.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Consulate General in the Pakistani city of Karachi held a function to mark the 58th National Day and the 28th Liberation Day. The ceremony was attended by Sindh Province Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister of the Sindh Government Murad Ali Shah, heads and staff members of Gulf and foreign consulates as well as a large number of political, economic, and media figures.

Kuwaiti Consul General in Karachi Mohammad Abdullah Al-Khaledi congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Kuwaiti people on these dear occasions. Khaledi wished Kuwaiti people everlasting peace, security, stability and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, Kuwait’s Embassy in Portugal held a reception to mark the country’s 58th National Day and 28th Liberation Day. Speaking to the attending crowd at the Epic Sana Lisbon Hotel, Ambassador Sheikh Fahad Salim Al-Sabah expressed joy over the occasion. He congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

The event was attended by Chief of Staff of the Presidential Palace Pereira Coutinho, Advisor for International Affairs to the President of the Portuguese Republic Portuguese Ambassador ANA Martinho, Chief of the Presidential and Foreign Ministry Protocol Clara Nunes dos Santos, External Policy Department Sub-Director Ana Paula Moreira and Director of the Maghreb and Middle East Affairs Department Pedro Carneiro. Also attending were Portuguese politicians, Presidential Advisor for International Affairs Ana Martinho and lawmakers Duarte Pacheco, Lara Martinho and Manuel Caldeirinhas as well as several Arab and foreign diplomats. – KUNA