Kuwaiti doctors prioritized in hiring for hospitals’ vacancies

417 Kuwaiti internal medicine doctors in public hospitals

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah stressed Kuwaiti doctors will be prioritized when hiring new doctors to cover shortages at various hospitals, especially in view of a lack of Civil Service Commission (CSC) vacancies for non-Kuwaiti doctors. Responding to an inquiry concerning the resignation of 23 doctors, over the past three years, including a female Kuwaiti who moved to the private sector from Sabah Hospital’s internal medicine department, he said resignation is an employee’s right, including doctors. He explained that the total number of Kuwaiti internal medicine doctors in various public hospitals is 417.

Integrated system

In other news, well-informed sources said the CSC urged various ministries and state departments to study the condition of their systems and intranets to find immediate solutions for accelerating their system speeds to be able to deal with the new integrated systems for payroll and wages of government employees on various PCs before the new fiscal year begins. The sources added that some government bodies are very slow in dealing with the integrated system, which delays submitting annual assessments according to schedule.

Staff’s children

The Arab Open University (AOU) completed the final touches needed with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to accept its staff’s children in public schools starting from the next school year (2019-2020), said educational sources, noting that a meeting was held between AOU and MoE officials to discuss the project and its legality.

Technical committee meeting

The Municipal Council’s technical committee is scheduled to meet today to discuss a request by the Ministry of Public Works concerning the boundaries of the land allocated for the Mubarak Al-Kabeer port project on Boubyan island. The meeting’s agenda also includes the role that can be played by marine public transport in coastal areas, planting trees around jogging areas, the mines washed up by recent rain and supporting entrepreneurs.

By A Saleh