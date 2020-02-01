KUWAIT: A medical team at Sabah Al-Ahmad Urology Center, headed by the center’s Director Dr Fawzi Abul and urology surgeons Shubair Al-Musawi and Ali Al-Rasheed, conducted a successful surgery – a uterine resection on a male – which is a rare operation worldwide, during which sperm is collected from the patient. Rasheed said the operation on the Kuwaiti youth was conducted using an abdomen laparoscope, which is a rare procedure.

Rasheed said the medical team was able to freeze the sperm extracted by the surgical microscope, which is considered one of the most modern techniques in treating difficult sterility cases, to be used for IVF in the future, especially since the youth was complaining of impotence for many years, with diagnosis indicating he lacked sperm. “Following the diagnosis of the case, a committee was formed to set a treatment plan, which required coordination with all departments. The operation lasted four hours,” he said.

Rasheed said the external appearance of the patient is 100 percent male with complete external genitals, except for one testicle. He said this is a rare case and occurs in one out of 40 million persons. It is called Persistent Mullerian duct syndrome, a rare genetic illness that can be inherited. He said if the uterus is not removed, it can become cancerous.