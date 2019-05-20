KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah meets with US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman. — KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah met with US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman yesterday. They tackled during the meeting relations between Kuwait and the US and the latest regional and international developments. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar and Assistant Foreign Minister for Americas Minister Plenipotentiary Reem Al-Khaled. – KUNA